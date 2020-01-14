High school student may have died from flu, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A 16-year-old high school student died suddenly Friday, and health officials say the cause may have been the flu, KTVT reports.

Reese Termulo is being remembered as a leader and a star student at Bishop Lynch High School, but those who knew her say what really stood out was her heart.

"She is really one of the kindest and most genuine young women that I've ever encountered, and she just had a warmth about her that radiated her kindness, her compassion," said Chris Rebuck, the president of Bishop Lynch High School.

She was an enthusiastic member of the Bishop Lynch Brigade, the dance and drill team.

“She was an excellent student. Members of the National Honor Society and National English Honors Society. Very diligent about her work,” said Rebuck.

The daughter of a pediatrician, Reese died at home Friday night. The school held a prayer service Saturday and are providing counselors and gathering spots at school this week.

“Our theatre and our chapel are designated spaces today, tomorrow and probably for the remainder of the week for having people on call and ready to greet students and to welcome them and to provide them the spaces where they can be together,” Rebuck said.

As the community grieves, they are also awaiting official word on her cause of death. For now, it’s considered a pending pediatric flu death, one of two in Dallas County this season.

There have also been 6 confirmed adult flu deaths in Dallas County this season. Last year, there were 21 for the whole season.