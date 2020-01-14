Greensboro Transit Authority wants to keep you out of the rain with new shelters at bus stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Authority is hoping to change the way people wait at bus stops.

In bad weather, bus shelters can be a rider's saving grace.

"Like today it was raining pretty hard. It would have been pretty bad not going into one of those spots that have a shelter," said Cortney Simmons, a frequent GTA bus rider.

The Greensboro Transit Authority is in charge of 1,156 stops. Only 105 of those stops are covered.

"Days that it's raining, you know, coming down pretty hard, you would like to know where these shelters are at. Unfortunately, they can't put them everywhere, so by taking the bus, sometimes you have to sacrifice if there is a shelter there or not," said Simmons.

The price tag of a new shelter is at least $12,000.

GTA says the goal is to reach a 20% shelter coverage rate, which translates to 231 shelters.

An important part of the process is reviewing the number of riders visiting a stop daily. For a shelter to be considered that number has to be at least 25.

Currently, GTA has five shelters it plans on adding to bus routes in the very near future.