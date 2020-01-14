Families told to leave Cloverdale Apartments in Winston-Salem that are going to be torn down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's official: the Cloverdale Apartments will be torn down.

After years of discussion, it's finally happening. Residents are being told they have to move out by early March, so the complex can get ready for demolition.

Some people living there are taking to social media, telling FOX8 they're worried they won't find a place to go.

The management company, Carlisle Residential Properties, did announce the closure last year, but people living at the apartments say they didn't know how soon it would be.

Now they have just 60 days to find a new place to live.

While the property managers have been helping people, some are having trouble finding a new place to live.

"I've lived there for seven years," Robin Wyatt said.

The more than 70-year-old brick buildings have been a home for Wyatt and her daughter.

"We've been happy. We've had neighbors that have become close friends and almost like family members," Wyatt said.

But on Jan. 6, a letter changed their lives.

"We got eviction notices," Wyatt said.

The notice from Carlisle Residential Properties indicates residents have until March 6, 2020, to move out after stopping "new leasing activity more than a year ago."

Only about 45 people are left living in the complex.

Like Wyatt, some are worried about what comes next and even voicing their concerns on social media.

"A lot of people have moved out. But by and large, the people who are left are lower income. I'm lower income. I'm on disability," Wyatt said. "We're probably going to be homeless if we can't find a place we can afford."

The property management is helping by providing a list of recommendations for alternative apartments and even offering money for movers.

"I'm going to pray that we find something. But we've been turned down over and over again," Wyatt said. "Because we don't make enough money."

The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem does provide an ongoing list of affordable housing options.

City officials tell FOX8 any new apartment development that accepts public funds, like the now under-construction GMAC building, is required to have some apartments available for a lower rent.

But Wyatt says those newer apartments won't open soon enough.

"I have a 21-year-old special needs daughter. I need to have some place for us to go, to have a roof over our head," Wyatt said. "So if there are answers out there, we seriously want them."

The Cloverdale Apartments are privately funded and do not use city dollars, so they are not obligated to provide any affordable options in the new apartment complex that will be built on-site

FOX8 is told plans for demolition will be submitted soon.