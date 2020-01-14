Chick-fil-A employee serves up kindness to woman, 2 kids stuck in storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- A Chick-fil-A employee helped a woman and her two kids who were caught in a storm in Alabama, WAFF reports.

"We knew about the weather and how bad it was possibly going to get, but we weren't expecting it to happen as soon as it did," said Ethan Brogdon, a Chick-fil-A employee.

Many people on social media are calling Brogdon a hero.

"I appreciate it, but I don't really think that's the case," Brogdon said.

Lauren Langley took to Facebook to share her scary experience from Saturday when she and her two young boys were caught in the storm outside of the restaurant.

She says her car was shaking side-to-side, she couldn't see out of the window and the lightning strikes were plentiful.

At one point, she felt helpless then, Brogdon came along.

"She was so scared and wanted to get her kids to safety," Brogdon said.

He rushed out and helped bring her and her boys inside the restaurant to safety.

"We just let her have some food on us.," Brogdon said.

It was a gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

So far the post has been shared more than 13,000 times.

"I would hope that somebody would do something like that for me," Brogdon said.