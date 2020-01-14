× Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear workshops in a few months

Baby Yoda is coming to Build-A-Bear.

The loveable character from “The Mandalorian” has been in high demand since the show debuted on Disney Plus in November.

The new toys will be made available in Spring 2020.

Baby Yoda fans may not have to wait much longer thanks to Build-A-Bear’s announcement at the ICR Conference in Orlando.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday, according to Business Insider.

John said Baby Yoda would be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.