Aircraft apparently drops fuel on elementary school in California; multiple patients being assessed

Posted 3:56 pm, January 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

CUDAHY, Calif. -- Multiple patients are being assessed by officials after an aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in California on Tuesday, The Los Angeles Fire Department says.

At 3:26 p.m, The fire department tweeted that 3 units are on scene at 8000 Park Avenue.

Officials did not provide the name of the elementary school involved in the incident.

The number of patients being assessed is not clear at the moment.

Officials have not said if anyone is suffering serious injuries.

The aircraft was on its final approach to LAX.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.