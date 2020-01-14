Aircraft apparently drops fuel on elementary school in California; multiple patients being assessed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY, Calif. -- Multiple patients are being assessed by officials after an aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in California on Tuesday, The Los Angeles Fire Department says.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

At 3:26 p.m, The fire department tweeted that 3 units are on scene at 8000 Park Avenue.

Officials did not provide the name of the elementary school involved in the incident.

The number of patients being assessed is not clear at the moment.

Officials have not said if anyone is suffering serious injuries.

The aircraft was on its final approach to LAX.

This is a developing story.

