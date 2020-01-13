× Woman accused of killing man in violent attack after siccing pit bull on him

CONWAY, Ky. — A woman allegedly attacked a man and sicced her pit bull on him, Kentucky police say according to WTVQ.

Melissa Wolke, 38, of Mount Vernon, is now charged with murder.

Police responded to a home on Pug Lane in Conway on Friday where they found Wolke allegedly on top of 55-year-old Donald W. Abner, of Richmond. Police say she was punching him and telling her dog to attack him.

Officers used a Taser to get the woman off him, WTVQ reports. When she refused to call off the dog, police shot and killed the animal.

Abner was pronounced dead at the scene.