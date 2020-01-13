Winston-Salem homeowners exchange gunfire with break-in suspect, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem homeowners exchanged gunfire with a suspect who broke into their home Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to Sagewood Lane around 12:35 a.m. when they were told about guns being fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers found out that the homeowners were told that their home had been broken into.

After hearing about the break-in, the homeowners reportedly went home and saw the suspect in their house.

At that point, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the homeowners, the release says.

The suspect ran away.

Police say a nearby home was hit during the gunfire, and no one was injured.

So far, hospital officials say no victims have responded to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.