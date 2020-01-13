Uber driver describes gunfire outside Kaleideum in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- FOX8 is learning new information about the private party that took place inside the Kaleideum Downtown shortly before people reported the sound of rapid gunfire echoing in the air.

No one was hurt. Winston-Salem police have not tracked down the people involved

Witnesses have been talking to FOX8 about what happened early Sunday morning.

People living in the apartments around the Kaleideum and staying in nearby hotels did not want to share what they heard on camera but described what happened as a terrifying event involving a large crowd, speeding cars and a lot of gunfire.

“You could just hear it. It was gunshots. It was like pow, pow, pow, pow,” said an Uber driver.

The driver who wants to remain anonymous was on her way to pick up a passenger just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the gunfire stopped her route.

“You could see people were scattering everywhere. People were running. People were in cars. They were trying to get out of the area,” the driver said.

FOX8 learned a back to school party geared toward college kids was taking place inside the children’s museum. The shots were fired after the event in the parking lot.

When Winston-Salem police responded, they found dozens of shell casings on the property.

Police did not find any damage and are confident no one was hurt.

But the uber driver who spoke to FOX8 worries about what could have happened.

“Cars were speeding. Like going 50, 60, 70 mph down the road. People were screaming. It was horrible. It was the most terrifying event I have ever been in in my entire life,” the driver said.

A Kaleideum spokesperson tells FOX8 the party host did hire private security for the event and there was no alcohol served.

In response to what happened, the Kaleideum is taking a closer look at its security policy for future rentals.