Surfer taken to hospital after possibly being bitten by shark at Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — A surfer was taken to the hospital after possibly being bitten by a shark at the Outer Banks Monday, officials say, WNCN reports.

The U.S. Park Service says a 26-year-old man was surfing off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

His foot was reportedly bitten when he was in the ocean in Rodanthe off Sudie Payne Road.

The bite was reported around 2:30 p.m., officials say.

The man is reportedly in the Outer Banks Hospital.