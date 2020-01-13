Students, staff show support for Davidson County deputy hit by car while directing traffic outside school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Students at Churchland Elementary School spent Monday afternoon creating cards for a Davidson County deputy who was hit by a car.

State Highway Patrol says around 7:45 a.m., the deputy was directing traffic when a 2015 Ford passenger car hit him while heading north on N.C. 150.

A spokesperson with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office later identified the deputy as Deputy Josh Yarbrough.

“He’s always got a smile on his face. He waves at the kids when we come in, throws his hands up when we’re pulling out,” said parent Ariel Davis.

Judy Riley was feet away from the collision and says parents ran to help the deputy.

She said he was disoriented and had an injured arm.

“He finally did start talking to us," Riley said. "It wasn’t coherent talking, but it was ‘What’s going on?’”

Parents tried to get students in the building quickly as EMS responded.

“We had our school counselor and social worker talking with students to make sure everyone understood he was OK,” said Principal Keri Lovell.

Riley said that some drivers take the curves on N.C. 150 too quickly.

“They come flying past. They don’t care. Your car will just rock. They don’t slow down. They don’t care. They’re just trucking it through there," Riley said.

Parents hope the crash urges drivers to slow down before the school zone.

“What’s the chance a kid doesn’t take off running from the school? It could happen, and these are our children,” Riley said.

Troopers say Dorothy Walser, 91, of Linwood, stopped at the scene.

She was charged with failure to reduce speed.