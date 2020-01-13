Power mostly restored Monday morning after Saturday storm knock out power across the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — From thousands to hundreds to tens, power has slowly returned to the Triad after Saturday night’s storm caused many downed power lines.

Crews worked around the clock to re-open roads and restore electricity.

Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem became an eerie site Sunday as two transformers lay smashed in the middle of the greenway with wires forming a canopy between the trees and walking trail, the result of 40-mph winds Saturday night.

The downed transformers caused hundreds of outages in nearby neighborhoods.

“From 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., it was really rough around here,” Jeff Angel said Sunday.

Jeff is one of the lucky ones. His electricity survived Saturday’s storm.

“We usually have two or three a year that power goes out. Not typically this time of year. Usually, it’s the summer,” Angel said.

Jeff’s neighborhood off of Yadkinville Road was closed off to fix a drooping line caused by a fallen tree — the reason behind another cluster of outages.

“If you were driving through that part of the road at that time, I mean it covered the whole road so it was going to touch a car if it came down,” Angel said.

His neighbor Carl Shutt, who lives across the street on Bridalcreek West, wasn’t as lucky.

“I was sitting in there watching football and the power went out, came back right on, and about five minutes later then it just totally went blank,” Shutt said.

But Carl, like many others, took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather.

“We just kind of sit around. We got donuts and coffee. I took off and went for a walk this afternoon. We went out to dinner tonight. It’s an inconvenience but with the weather and everything the way it is, it’s not near as devastating as what it could have been,” Shutt concluded.

Duke Energy crews tell FOX8 they’ll be working into the night to get power restored. By about 6:45 a.m. Monday, about 123 people were without power in Forsyth County and only a few outages remained in Davie County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video