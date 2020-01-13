Police looking for gunman who shot and wounded an officer during a traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A manhunt is underway in Colorado Springs for a suspect who shot and wounded a police officer over the weekend, KKTV reports.

It happened just before midnight Sunday during a routine traffic stop after an officer pulled the suspect over.

The injured officer also fired his gun.

It's not clear if the suspect was shot.

"The cover officer arrived on scene and both officers approached the vehicle and were met by gunfire from a male driver. And they responded back with gunfire, so at least one round per officer was shot toward the driver. The driver fled the scene by vehicle. We don't know if the suspect did take any rounds. We don't know if the suspect is injured, so that is all still being investigated," said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect crashed the vehicle roughly a mile and a half away and fled on foot.

The officer is recovering from his injuries, which authorities say are not serious.