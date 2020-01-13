Man who stopped gunman in deadly church shooting receives Governor’s Medal of Courage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- The man who stopped the gunman in last month's deadly church shooting in Texas was honored by the governor on Monday, KEYE reports.

Jack Wilson is the head of the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

On Dec. 29, it took just seconds for him to pull out his own gun and fire off the shot that took down the gunman who had killed two church members.

In a ceremony at the governor's mansion on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott presented Wilson with the Governor's Medal of Courage, which is the highest award given to civilians.

"Jack, I know that you have been reluctant to accept the label of being called a hero, but that is exactly who you are. You are a hero to everybody in the church that day. You are a hero to the people of Texas," Governor Greg Abbott told Jack Wilson at the ceremony.

Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth, and Richard White, of River Oaks, 67, were the two victims in the church shooting.