Man run over by delivery truck, killed in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was killed when he was run over by a delivery truck in High Point Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the rear parking lot of the Food Lion at 110 E. Fairfield Road around 5:09 a.m.

A witness told police that a man was run over by a truck, and a driver kept continued driving down Brentwood Street.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Landon Jacobs laying under several blankets in a sleeping position in the parking lot.

Police say he had a severe head injury as a result of being run over by the delivery truck and was dead.

Jacobs was most recently homeless and evidence at the scene indicates he was sleeping under the delivery truck to take shelter from the rain, the release says.

At about 11:05 a.m., members of the High Point Police Traffic Unit returned to the scene and found the truck, which was a 2015 Freightliner delivery truck.

The driver has reportedly been cooperative through the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed.