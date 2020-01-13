× Houston Astros’ GM, manager suspended 1 year for cheating during World Series-winning 2017 season

HOUSTON — Jeff Luhnow, the Houston Astros GM, and Aj Hinch, the Astros manager, have both been suspended for one year after MLB investigators say they used technology to cheat during the World Series-winning 2017 season, ESPN reports.

The suspension announcement was made Monday.

The Astros will reportedly lose their first-round and second-round draft picks for the 2020 and 2021 drafts and be fined $5 million.

If Luhnow or Finch “engage in any future material violations” of the MLB’s rules, they will be put on the permanently ineligible list, MLB officials said in a statement.