Houston Astros’ GM, manager suspended 1 year for cheating during World Series-winning 2017 season

Posted 2:34 pm, January 13, 2020

Manager AJ Hinch #14 talks with Jeff Luhnow, General Manager of the Houston Astros, prior to game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Jeff Luhnow, the Houston Astros GM, and Aj Hinch, the Astros manager, have both been suspended for one year after MLB investigators say they used technology to cheat during the World Series-winning 2017 season, ESPN reports.

The suspension announcement was made Monday.

The Astros will reportedly lose their first-round and second-round draft picks for the 2020 and 2021 drafts and be fined $5 million.

If Luhnow or Finch “engage in any future material violations” of the MLB’s rules, they will be put on the permanently ineligible list, MLB officials said in a statement.

