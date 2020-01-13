Historic Kernersville tree damaged by storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Dale Pennington and other staff members got a big, unwanted surprise when they arrived to open the historic Kernersville home, Korner's Folly.

"We were not expecting to see this tree in such disarray on Sunday," said Korner's Folly Executive Director Dale Pennington. "This tree is over 100 years old. It's a cedar tree that was planted when the house was built in 1880."

The tree survived an untold number of winter snow and ice storms and dangerous warm-season thunderstorms. But this time, the tree couldn't stand up to another blast of powerful winds.

Pennington said the large section of the cedar tree that came crashing to ground fell in just the right spot.

"It sits really close to Aunt Dealy's House, which is an 1885 building on our property," Pennington said. "Had the wind gone in a different direction, this tree certainly would have taken out Aunt Dealy's House where our offices and tour introduction video are located."

Just like Korner's Folly and Aunt Dealy's House, the cedar trees on the property carries a lot of meaning.

"They were a favorite of Jule Korner, who built the home. So there's lots of tall historic trees on the property, mostly cedars, but there is one magnolia tree," Pennington said.

Winds from Saturday night's storm also damaged a sign that was quickly replaced.