Guilford County District Court Judge Mark Cummings resigns after misconduct allegations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County District Court Judge Mark Cummings has resigned after he was accused of misconduct, according to the News & Observer.

He can never again run for state judicial office.

Cummings reportedly sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper in October, and the Judicial Standards Commission wrote that they agreed to the terms in a recently released consent order.

Commission officials released the consent order, showing that they accepted Cummings’ resignation.

In September of 2018, the commission began investigating reports of a number of alleged misdeeds, including telling a clerk to falsify documents and forcing prosecutors in a case to dismiss charges. Cummings has denied the accusations.

In a New Year’s Eve Facebook post, Cummings said he’s returning to private practice and thanked the public for allowing him to serve.