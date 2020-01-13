× Former ‘Incredible Hulk’ actor Lou Ferrigno set to become New Mexico sheriff’s deputy

SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. — Criminals, you won’t like him when he’s deputized.

Lou Ferrigno smashed his way into Hollywood history for his role as Bruce Banner’s superpowered alter-ego, the Incredible Hulk, in the 1970s TV series.

Now, it seems a career in law enforcement landed him a position as a sheriff’s deputy in Socorro County, New Mexico, according to FOX News.

Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo will deputize the 68-year-old muscle-bound icon next week, following in the footsteps of his father who was a 26-year lieutenant with the New York Police Department.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be an officer,” Ferrigno told FOX. “… People would talk about him in the neighborhood, Officer Ferrigno, there was a lot of respect. That was something I wanted to earn for myself,” he said.

Ferrigno joins the force after serving as a reserve deputy in San Luis Obispo County and a member of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s volunteer sheriff posse in Arizona.