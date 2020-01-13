Family grieving the loss of father after crash in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A young family is grieving the loss of a husband and father after a crash in Rockingham County over the weekend.

Miguel Bahena was killed while heading to go grocery shopping Saturday afternoon.

Family members tell FOX8 he was taking his three children with him to pick up some food for a birthday celebration later that day.

He had just turned 30 and his wife's birthday is in a few days.

The family was preparing for a special celebration when Bahena's van crashed.

"It was very hazy. There was a storm coming in that night," said Patty Gravley, who witnessed the crash.

The pavement is still stained by tire tracks, shattered glass lays on the ground and broken mailboxes rest next to a battered tree.

That, and Gravley's memory, is all that's left of the deadly crash on Highway 87 in Rockingham County.

"We were on our way home...I happened to see there was an accident," Gravley said.

Inside the van with Bahena were his three kids: six-year-old Mason, three-year-old Anna and three-week-old Madison.

"I went to the little boy who was in the front. He was so scared. He just held my hand and I held his hand," Gravley said. "I just kept trying to talk to him to get him to calm down.

Bahena died after State Highway Patrol troopers say he veered off the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.

Troopers say he was not speeding or under the influence.

Gravley, her husband and another couple stayed with the scared children until help arrived.

"A man had the infant. Bless him. He cradled that baby and held that baby just as if it was his own," Gravley said. "There's just so many people who won't stop because they don't want to be involved. These were children. They just needed a calm voice."

The family tells FOX8 the infant, Madison, has some skull fractures, but all of the kids are expected to be okay.

Two of the children are expected to be released from the ICU on Monday.

Family members describe Bahena as a wonderful man and a dedicated husband and father with a big heart.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with unexpected funeral costs.