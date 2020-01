Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County deputy was taken to a hospital after hit by a car outside of a school, according to Davidson County Schools.

At about 7:45 a.m., the deputy was directing traffic at Churchland Elementary School when the car hit them heading north on N.C. 150.

The driver reportedly did stop.

It is unclear the severity of the deputy's injuries, but the Davidson County Sheriff's Office says the deputy is alert and talking.