Chick-fil-A giving away chicken nuggets for free all month

Who’s hungry?

Chick-fil-A is offering customers free chicken nuggets through the rest of January.

Anyone “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the Chick-fil-A app now until Jan. 31 will be given a free order of 8 nuggets.

You can redeem the offer in the restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order with the company’s app.

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”