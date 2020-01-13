× Cam Newton wins 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton won the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the Carolina Panthers report.

The prestigious award is given once every year to recognize an NFL player’s work on and off the field and to reward them for having a positive impact on their community.

Cam is a first-time nominee.

The charity challenge, which is based around social media, is a part of the award process that lets fans participate.

Fans can log in on social media and vote for their favorite players to raise awareness and support for their favorite player’s causes.

Cam got over 600,000 votes and came in first place for the 2019 award.

He will reportedly be given $25,000 to for the charity of his choice.

The Cam Newton Foundation was established in 2012 with three main areas of focus.

1.) EVERY 1 PLAYS (youth activity, mentoring high school players)

2.) EVERY 1 GIVES (donations and community outreach)

3.) EVERY 1 LEARNS (diversity and societal education)

The foundation has provided $5.13 million in grant funding, year-round programming resources and donations to schools and non-profit agencies in Charlotte and Atlanta.