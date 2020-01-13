Baby died after mother took ‘me time,’ deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. -- The tragic death of a toddler in Tennessee has a father in mourning, WVLT reports.

The child's mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, is charged with first-degree murder after police say she left her kids in the bathtub to have some "me time."

Eleven-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo died after being hospitalized for several days.

Aiden's father, David Brandon, says he is devastated.

"Honestly, I don't even know how to think or feel right now," Brandon said.

Leonardo found the 11 month-old unresponsive on Wednesday night.

According to police reports, she left him in the bathtub to "smoke a cigarette and have some 'me time.'"

When she got back 10 minutes later, the tub was full and Aiden was floating on his back.

First responders got him to a hospital in Tennessee, but he died one day later.

"Devastation. And I don't wish this to happen to nobody," Brandon said. "Stay positive, and pray that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

He says Aiden's legacy will never disappear.

"Every second counts. Every little second. Something can happen like that," Brandon said.