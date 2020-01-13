3 taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on Business 85 in front of Davidson County Community College

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Business 85 in front of Davidson County Community College, fire officials tell FOX8.

One person was reportedly trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A truck and car were involved in the crash.

Officials responded at 2:04 p.m.

The North Lexington Fire Department, Highway Patrol officials, the Pilot Fire Department, the Davidson County Fire Marshall’s Office, Davidson County EMS officials and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

