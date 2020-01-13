× 2 Rowan County teachers arrested on indecent liberties charges involving student; 1 suspect wanted

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two teachers were arrested and one man, who is not involved with the school district, is wanted as deputies investigate an indecent liberties case in Rowan County, according the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, detectives charged West Rowan Middle School teacher Justin Andrew Avery, 29, with third-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.

Avery is the second teacher to be charged. WRMS teacher Ethan Andrew Grose, 29, was arrested on a charge of indecent liberties with a minor on Dec. 23.

Grose posted a $25,000 bond after his initial arrest but was arrested once again on a charge of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say the two teachers spoke with the student over social media and sent each other sexually explicit images.

Donovan Perez Hernandez, 24, who is not connected with Rowan-Salisbury Schools, is wanted on charges of third-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child involving the same victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Salisbury/Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.