2 charged with attempted murder after teen shot in head, seriously injured at Graham apartment complex

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people are now charged with attempted murder after a teen was shot in the head at a Graham apartment complex, according to a news release from Graham police.

Officers came to the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road at 9:39 p.m. Monday after people reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found 19-year-old James Blackwell shot in the head.

Blackwell was flown by helicopter to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Abdur-Rahman Waheed, 21, of Greensboro, was identified as the suspect and arrested at his home.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is now also charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Alliyah Jenee Crouse, 20, of Graham, was later determined to be involved. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

She was arrested at her home without incident.