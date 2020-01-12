Troopers identify driver who died in Rockingham County crash that sent 3 children to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Troopers have identified the man who was killed in a Rockingham County crash that sent 3 children to the hospital Saturday, according to a State highway Patrol news release.

Miguel Bahena died at the scene of the crash and three children were taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The three children who were in the SUV are six years old, three years old and three weeks old.

Troopers responded at 4:46 p.m. to the crash that happened on NC Highway 87 near Crumpton Road.

Bahena was reportedly going south in an SUV, went off of the road to the right and then went left across the road.

Bahena then overcorrected, went left off of the road again and hit a tree, the release says.

Troopers cleared the scene at 6:57 p.m.

Investigators say speeding and impairment were not factors in the crash.