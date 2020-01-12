Third gender option now available for driver’s licenses in New Hampshire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.H. — People in New Hampshire no longer need to select male or female on their driver's licenses, WMUR reports.

A new option is available for people who don't identify as either sex.

Several people stood outside the DMV in Concord on Friday to draw attention to the recent change in state law.

"Today we're just here to be visible because people that don't fit into the gender binary are just so invisible and just seen as one of two options," said Linda Jakows, a resident.

But now, people can change their gender on their license or non-driver ID card from male or female to "X."

"It's been a long time coming, and I testified at the State House when the bill was being heard," Jakows said.

Representative Gerri Cannon with the New Hampshire State House is the bill's sponsor who submitted it back in December 2018.

"It really impacts a lot of people," Cannon said. "We don't realize how many non-binary people there are in New Hampshire. It's a lot. Non-binary people need to be proud of who they are. And sometimes the simple things of an X on a driver's license is probably more important than people actually realize."

"The happiest person to ever be at the DMV was me. I am really excited about my X and I can't believe it showed up in six days," said Alex McEntee, a resident.

And Logan Snyder, a resident, wasn't far behind.

"It's such a small thing for, you know, the world. It's a small thing for the DMV. It's a really, really big thing for us," Snyder said.

The new law went into effect on Jan. 1.