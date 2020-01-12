× Soldier killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

AURORA, Ill. — Miguel Villalon, 21, was one of two soldiers killed by a roadside bomb Saturday in Afghanistan, according to a post by the city of Aurora, Illinois.

The post says that Villalon was a former student at East Aurora High School and “was proud to serve in the United States Army and protect his country.”

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, a veteran of the United States Army, released the following statement:

“Our prayers and condolences are with the Villalon family during this tragic time. Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today. Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines. The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier.”

“We thank Miguel for his courage, commitment and service. May he rest in peace,” the post says.