Shots fired in parking lot of Kaleideum Downtown in Winston-Salem, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Shots were fired in the parking lot of Kaleideum Downtown in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department press release.

Officers responded to the business at 390 S. Liberty St. when they were told about shots being fired around 1: 30 a.m.

They found out Kaleideum Downtown was rented for a private party.

Officers then found evidence that a gun had been fired in the parking lot.

No one was injured, the release says.

There was also no property damage reported.

All hospitals were asked about the incident and said no victims responded for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Kaleideum Downtown released the following statement:

“On Saturday, January 11, Kaleideum Downtown rented space to a business for a private party. There were no problems during the rental inside the museum and the rental ended before 2 am. Most people were out of the building when an incident occurred in the parking lot that involved gunfire. The police were at the scene within minutes and we understand from them no one was injured. We are extremely thankful that was the case. Kaleideum’s policy for on-site rental security has always been to hire off duty police officers if alcohol is served and the rental continues beyond midnight. With this particular rental, there was no alcohol served; however, the business opted to provide its own security. In light of the events that occurred early this morning, Kaleideum will be taking a closer look at our security policy for future rentals.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.