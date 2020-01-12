Severe storms knock out power to thousands, down trees in Piedmont Triad

Severe storms late Saturday and early Sunday morning knocked out power to thousands across the Piedmont Triad.

Winston-Salem Police report there are numerous areas there that are without power. They are asking drivers to use extra caution when traveling in affected areas, especially when approaching an intersection where the traffic stoplights are out.

According to Duke Energy, thousands are without power across the Piedmont Triad.

There are also several reports of trees down.

This was the same storm system that claimed lives in Louisiana, Alabama and Texas.

