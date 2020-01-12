Prayer Walk against Violence held in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A Prayer Walk against Violence was held in High Point Sunday.

Over 100 people attended the walk, including High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, Sheriff Danny Rogers and officers with the High Point Police Department.

Members from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Church of God of Prophecy and Congregational Church were also in attendance.

The walk was held from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in accordance with the High Point Minister’s Conference’s request that churches unite in prayer and walk against violence, according to Carlvena Foster with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

"Violence is just plaguing our city and our communities, and it's going to take all of us working together," Foster said. "We have to work with the police department. We have to do some community policing. So if you know something, say something because police are good at solving crimes, but they cannot prevent crimes."