Man dead, 3 children taken to hospital after crash in Rockingham County, troopers say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A man died in a crash on NC 87 in Rockingham County Saturday and three young children were taken to the hospital, troopers say.

The crash reportedly happened near Crumpton Road at 4:46 p.m. when the man hit a tree in his SUV.

The three kids who were in the SUV are 6 years old, three years old and three weeks old.

All of them were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Troopers say they were in car seats.

Investigators say speeding and impairment were not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.