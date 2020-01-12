Girl dead, boy still missing after they were swept out to sea with their father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCH CAPE, Ore. -- The US Coast Guard called off its search Saturday for a child off the coast after a father and his two young children were swept out into the ocean, KATU reports.

The 7-year-old girl died, and the 4-year-old boy has not yet been found.

Oregon state police say the man was standing on the shore holding his children when they were swept up by a wave.

The man and his 7-year-old daughter were brought to shore by the Coast Guard and then taken to the hospital.

The 4-year-old boy wasn't found.

The 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The father is expected to survive.

“Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures unexpectedly,” the National Weather Service warned. “People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing the high surf.”