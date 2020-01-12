Fayetteville police mourn loss of retired K-9 who served for 10 years
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is mourning the death of Asta, a retired K-9 who died Saturday of cancer.
Asta was reportedly born in 2007, was sworn in to the police force in 2008 and retired in 2018.
Asta served alongside Officer Scott Andreatta as a narcotics and patrol K-9.
The FPD said “It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye.”
They are asking people to keep Andreatta and his family in their thoughts.
