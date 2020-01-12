× Authorities looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect last seen in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Orange County deputies are looking for a man who they say assaulted his girlfriend over the weekend.

Alexander Wayne Gillett was reportedly seen by the Greensboro Police Department near the Home Depot on Battleground Avenue.

Gillett pistol-whipped his girlfriend when she declined to break and enter a home with him off Nicks Road in the western part of Orange County then he fled on foot, deputies say.

Investigators filed warrants against him for assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gillett is a six-foot-tall male with a last known address in Greensboro.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a gray jacket with a hood, gray pants and camouflage knee-length boots. His hair is short in the back and long in the front.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Anyone with information regarding Gillett or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Gillett is wanted on numerous charges from Guilford County.