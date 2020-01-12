2 teens accused of torturing deer in viral video now facing animal cruelty charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKVILLE, Pa. -- Two teens are now facing animal cruelty charges after a video that allegedly showed them abusing a deer went viral, KDKA reports.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has filed charges, and the Jefferson County district attorney says the teens have been charged.

In the video, two teens are shown ripping off the deer's antlers after they shot it, kicking its face and stepping on its legs while it was still alive.

The video sparked outrage among hunting groups first and then spread to larger groups on social media.

FOX8 has chosen not to share the video due to its graphic nature.

Court paperwork shows an 18-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty as well as a misdemeanor corruption of minors.

The other person is a 17-year-old who is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty.