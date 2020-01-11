Winston-Salem neighbors trying to return dog tag found in France to soldier’s family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem neighbors are trying to find the family of a solider so they can return his dog tag.

The dog tag reads “Richard F. Jenkins I4I95489 T43-44 0.”

A grave for a person named “Richard F. Jenkins” is in the Evergreen Cemetery in Winston-Salem.

The marker says he was a World War II veteran who was born on February 1, 1922 and died on September 14, 2004.

The tag was posted Friday to the Winston-Salem Facebook group by Laurent Broquet.

She says she found the tag in France on the ground with a metal detector.

Commenters on the page say that a man lives in Winston-Salem who may be Jenkins’ son.

It is unknown at this time how the tag made it to France.

It is also unknown how the tag was lost.

