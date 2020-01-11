× Suspect subdued by customers while trying to rob Burlington credit union with rifle, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A female suspect is in custody after she tried to rob the Truliant Federal Credit Union in Burlington Saturday, according to Burlington police.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the credit union at 2564 Kirkwood Dr. when they were told about an armed robber.

Police say the suspect went into the credit union with a rifle and fired shots at the ceiling.

No injuries were reported.

The customers inside the credit union reportedly subdued her and detained her until police arrived.

No other accomplices were identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.