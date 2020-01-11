Severe storms, damaging wind gusts could hit Piedmont Triad sooner than expected over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the strong to severe thunderstorms in Tennessee continue to move east at 40 mph, strong to severe thunderstorms could be in the Piedmont roughly around 9 p.m.

From roughly 7 p.m. Saturday night to 12 a.m. early Sunday morning, there's a chance strong to severe thunderstorms could come through the Piedmont.

The main danger will be damaging wind gusts that could bring down trees and powerlines.

The Piedmont is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

There is a chance for an isolated, brief tornado.

Once the storms move through, skies should begin to clear early Sunday with highs into the lower 70s.

Rain is also likely on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Colder air is coming back on Friday with lows back to the 30s.

Next weekend and beyond for the next few weeks, colder air should hang around.

Stay tuned to FOX8 for the latest.