Severe storms, damaging wind gusts could hit Piedmont Triad over the weekend

Significant rain, wind gusts and a thunderstorm could hit the Piedmont Triad late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Between 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, a line of gusty showers and possibly a thunderstorm could move through the area.

A few of these storms could be strong and possibly severe with damaging wind gusts.

The wind gusts are the biggest threat right now and could bring gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Once these move through, skies should begin to clear early Sunday with highs into the lower 70s.

Rain is also likely on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Colder air is coming back on Friday with lows back to the 30s.

Next weekend and beyond for the next few weeks, colder air should hang around.