Police identify woman who was subdued by customers while allegedly trying to rob Burlington credit union with rifle

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police have identified the woman who they say is in custody after she tried to rob the Truliant Federal Credit Union in Burlington Saturday, according to a Burlington police news release.

Alicia Lynn Rickman, 28, of Snow Camp, was reportedly taken before the Alamance County Magistrate and held under a $250,000 bond in the Alamance County Jail for attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping charges.

Her first court appearance will be on Monday in Alamance County District Court.

A rifle that was used during the commission of the attempted robbery was seized, police say.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the credit union at 2564 Kirkwood Dr. when they were told about an armed robber.

Police say Rickman went into the credit union with a rifle and fired shots at the ceiling.

No injuries were reported.

The customers inside the credit union subdued her and detained her until police arrived, the release says.

No other accomplices were identified.