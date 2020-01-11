Police arrest person to in connection illegal dirt bike, ATV activity in Greensboro; 2 previously arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A third person has been arrested in connection to illegal dirt bike and ATV activity in Greensboro after two previous arrests, according to UNCG police.

Gilberto Luviano-Villalobos reportedly turned himself in.

Police say he is on the way to the jail now and he is facing charges from three separate instances.

UNCG and Greensboro police, with the assistance of probation and parole, arrested Curtis Swiney and Matthew Frazier in December in connection to a months-long investigation into illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Greensboro.

“I think they are highly dangerous,” said Detective Jamie Young, with UNCG police.

Frazier’s bond was lowered to $50,000 secured. He’s facing numerous charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

“Patted his firearm on the side and said... I think he made the comment, ‘Keep following me and I have some bullets for you,’” Young said.

Police say Frazier even tried to run down a second officer.

“They ellude us and then they go at a high rate of speed, careless and reckless, and then they almost collide with individuals walking around the city streets,” said Officer Jeremy Johnson, with the Greensboro Police Department.

“From a legal standard I’m not sure they can quite be defined as a gang but the way that they act and the way that they operate that’s what they seem to me,” Young said. “We’ve seen them driving on the sidewalks, open carry firearms, running stop signs and running red lights.”

Both Swiney and Frazier are also facing several drug charges after police executed search warrants and found things like marijuana and $9,500 in counterfeit bills.