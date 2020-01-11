× Person sent to hospital after being shot while driving in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A male victim was sent to the hospital after he was shot while driving in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:30 p.m., officers were told that a victim had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Tyshawn Everette, of Winston-Salem, said he was driving in the 2800 block of Gilmer Avenue when another vehicle drove up next to him and started shooting.

Earlier in the night, around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Gilmer Avenue after they were told about guns being fired in the area.

No victims or suspects were found when officers arrived, the release says.

They found two vehicles that had apparently been shot and shell casings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.