Mother says she was beaten on way to talk with principal about bullying; teen arrested

UNION CITY, Calif. — A mother in California says she was on her way to talk to a principal about bullying earlier this week when she was beaten by a girl who had been bullying her 16-year-old daughter, reports say, KTTV reports.

Maria Jimenez said she was on her way to speak to the principal of James Logan High School in Union City with her daughter and husband when she was attacked by a group of girls outside of the school.

Jimenez appears to have a bruised face and a bloody eye.

Her husband, Edgar Rojas, said that she spent two days in the hospital and that her nose was broken.

Rojas also said he tried to shield his daughter from the attackers when they turned to attack Jimenez.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Jimenez pay for medical treatment.

She was attacked when she was reportedly recovering from a C-section after giving birth to her third child four months ago.

Police say one teen was arrested.