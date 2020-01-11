Man accused of murdering teacher after police found him driving her car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Police are charging a man with murdering a teacher after they found him driving her car on Dec. 28, WJXT reports.

Jacksonville police named 27-year old Zebulon Perkins as the suspect who murdered 49-year old Vivian James by strangling her to death.

He reportedly has a long criminal history, and one woman who had a run-in with him in the past shared her experience.

A woman who says she allowed Perkins to rent a room in her home says she could have been killed by him.

She agreed to speak if she wasn't identified.

She says she felt bad when she learned James died by strangulation.

"That could have been me being strangled in my sleep and being scared to go to sleep with that man in my house," the former roommate said.

She says back in 2018, she met Perkins online.

She says he needed a place to stay, so she allowed him to rent a room in her home if he paid rent every week.

She says he lived in her home for two weeks and never paid his rent but was causing problems by bringing women into the house and getting into confrontations with them.

So she tried to put him out.

"The threat I got was if I came back home, that he was going to kill me. He was going to shoot me, and my house was going to be empty. When I came back home, my house was very empty. I had no bedroom set. No Nothing in my house," the former roommate said.

She says she called police and Perkins was later arrested.

Investigators say he is not cooperating with them.