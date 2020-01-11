× FDA recalling some heartburn, blood pressure medicines that may present a cancer risk

The FDA is recalling some heartburn and blood pressure medicines that may present a cancer risk.

Denton Pharma Inc. is recalling antacid medications containing what may be a carcinogenic ingredient called NDMA.

NDMA is an impurity that is considered a possible carcinogen by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

It can be unintentionally introduced into manufacturing through certain chemical reactions.

The FDA says the ingredient is found in ranitidine tablets, Zantac and other heartburn medications.

The recall is for unexpired products in two dosage amounts.

Appco Pharma LLC has also recalled ranitidine products.

Mylan N.V. has also recalled three lots of nizatidine used to treat duodenal ulcers and acid reflux.

Consumers with ranitidine tablets should check the FDA website for dosage and lots and immediately stop using and discard the products and consult with their physicians about treatment options,