Woman arrested after 2 people stabbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman faces charges after allegedly stabbing two people in Greensboro, according to police and jail records.

Janika Lynn Barksdale, 28, is charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury and second-degree trespassing. She was arrested Thursday.

Thursday evening, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1300 block of Ogden Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police said the incident happened as part of a fight.