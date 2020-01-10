× Suspect shot by deputy in Wilkes County identified

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been identified after a deputy-involved shooting in Wilkes County on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said after a lengthy narcotics investigation, deputies went to the home of 52-year-old Lee Edward Kilby, at 2416 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro, with a search warrant.

At 1:23 p.m., deputies were trying to execute the warrant when Kilby, who was outside the home, ran and deputies chased him.

Deputies ordered Kilby to stop. Kilby ran into a detached garage behind the home.

Deputies following him into the garage and ordered him to show his hands.

The sheriff’s office said after several commands by deputies, Kilby raised a handgun and pointed it at a deputy and was shot by the deputy.

Emergency medical aid was performed by deputies on scene and Kilby was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges are pending.

As per protocol, the deputy who shot Kilby has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.